Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,292,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,170,000 after acquiring an additional 799,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after acquiring an additional 610,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

