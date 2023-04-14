Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

