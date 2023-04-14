Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $915,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 182,521 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Kroger by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.