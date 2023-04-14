Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

