Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,742,000 after buying an additional 200,703 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $168.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,404,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,237,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,404,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,237,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,402,347. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

