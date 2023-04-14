Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,158 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 53,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.90 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

