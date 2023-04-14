Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 224.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

PAYX opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

