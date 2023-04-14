Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $285.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.65.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

