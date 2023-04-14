Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PM opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.