Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 214 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $51.49 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.15.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

