Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $266.56 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average is $244.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

