Pacific Sage Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. PACCAR accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in PACCAR by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Insider Activity

PACCAR Stock Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.