Triumph Capital Management Takes $290,000 Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 39.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,186. Company insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SG shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

