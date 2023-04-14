Triumph Capital Management Invests $316,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA opened at $22.14 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

