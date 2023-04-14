Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $375.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $356.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

