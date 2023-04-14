Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 983.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 214.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 528,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 406,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE ARI opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a current ratio of 36.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

