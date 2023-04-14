Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after buying an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after buying an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after buying an additional 79,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $210.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

