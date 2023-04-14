Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of ACRE opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

