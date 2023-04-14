Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC) Shares Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 1.03% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of PAMC stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
