2,424 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.