1,501 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

