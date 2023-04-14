Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,785 shares of company stock valued at $338,749,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

