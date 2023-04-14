Community Bank N.A. Buys 1,794 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

NYSE WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

