Graypoint LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,629.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,514.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,170.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,677.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

