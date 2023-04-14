DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.55% of DermTech worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMTK. State Street Corp grew its position in DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 2,543.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in DermTech by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $4.40 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 803.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,789.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,967.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,789.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,010.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $233,433. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

