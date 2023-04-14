United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 20.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

