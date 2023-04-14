Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.