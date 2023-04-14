Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

