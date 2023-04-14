Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

