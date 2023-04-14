Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.