Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,288 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

