Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $708,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 337.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 26,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.35 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.61.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

