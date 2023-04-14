Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 302 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.48. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.