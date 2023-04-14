Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Aflac by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $66.30 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

