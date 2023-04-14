Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,294 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

