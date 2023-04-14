Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,867 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.