Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 60,867 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,867 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 69,329 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

