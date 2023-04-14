Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $153.79 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

