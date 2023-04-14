Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.59 and a 200-day moving average of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $437.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

