The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.