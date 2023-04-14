Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $480.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $517.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.