The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average is $141.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $358.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

