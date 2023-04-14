Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,266,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,177,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

