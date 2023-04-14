3,069 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

SJM stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

