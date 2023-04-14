AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 112,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

