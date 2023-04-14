AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,581 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.