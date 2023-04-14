AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 44,561 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

