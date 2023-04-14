SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,993 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $19,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2,847.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $26.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

