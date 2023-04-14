AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200,864 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,864 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

