Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 5.2%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 4,200,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 20,280,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Several analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

